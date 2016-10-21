* NSE index down 0.45 pct, BSE index 0.44 pct lower
* Indian rupee hits one-week low
* NSE Bank index down 0.72 pct
Oct 21 Indian shares fell on Friday tracking
declines in Asian peers as a stronger dollar weighed on crude
oil prices, hurting investor risk appetite.
The rupee fell to a one-week low against the dollar,
as the greenback was boosted by a fall in the euro after the
European Central Bank shot down talks that it was contemplating
tapering its monetary easing - sending the common currency to
its lowest since March.
A stronger dollar could potentially crimp demand as fuel
becomes more expensive for countries using other currencies.
International Brent crude oil futures were down 19
cents, or 0.4 percent, at $51.19 per barrel.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.3 percent.
At home, investors continue to track quarterly results, with
Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services
exporter, slated to announce its results later in the day.
"A mix of global cues with earnings unfolding is what is
driving markets. Volatility will be there going forward with
earnings being the main trigger on the domestic front," said
Rajnath Yadav, research analyst, Choice Equity Broking Pvt Ltd.
"On the global front, the U.S. presidential elections and
the Brexit phenomenon will be keenly tracked."
The broader NSE index was down 0.45 percent at
8,660.75 as of 0618 GMT, after it closed up 0.47 percent in the
previous session.
The benchmark BSE index declined 0.44 percent to
28,004.83.
Financial stocks shed Thursday's gains, contributing to most
of the losses on both indexes. Almost all constituents on the
Nifty Bank Index, which fell as much as 0.72 percent,
were trading in the red.
Axis Bank Ltd fell 2.9 percent while State Bank of
India dropped 1.53 percent.
Among the gainers, HCL Technologies Ltd rose as
much as 4.06 percent to its highest since Aug. 3, after it
posted quarterly results earlier in the day.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips)