* NSE index down 0.66 pct; BSE down 0.82 pct
* Axis Bank biggest percentage loser
By Arnab Paul
Oct 26 Indian shares fell on Wednesday, on track
for a second day of losses, dragged lower by financial stocks
such as Axis Bank after the lender reported a
quarterly profit slump, with weak global cues further weighing
on the sentiment.
Asian shares declined, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan sliding 0.69
percent.
Back home, financial stocks were the biggest contributors to
the market declines, with Nifty Bank index falling
1.2 percent.
Axis Bank was down 8 percent after reporting an 83 percent
fall in net profit for the quarter ended September, after a
sharp rise in bad loans, highlighting Indian banking sector's
distressed loan burden.
"There won't be a vertical recovery and I expect Axis Bank
to take a hit for another two weeks," said Anand James, chief
market strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Ltd.
The broader NSE index was down 0.66 percent at
8,634.15 as of 0616 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index
was trading 0.82 pct lower. Both indexes fell to their lowest in
more than a week earlier in the session.
Among other losers, consumer goods heavyweights such as ITC
Ltd was down 1.7 percent as investors exercised caution
ahead of quarterly results scheduled later in the day.
India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel was
among the gainers, rising as much as 3.6 percent after it
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
Kotak Mahindra was up 3.7 percent after reporting
a 43 percent rise in quarterly net profit late on Tuesday.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services rose as
much 7.2 percent, its highest in four months after reporting a
14 percent increase in assets under management as of Sept. 30.
(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)