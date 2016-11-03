* NSE index up 0.23 pct, BSE up 0.19 pct
* Uncertainty over U.S. elections prevails
By Tanvi Mehta
Nov 3 Indian shares edged higher on Thursday, as
bargain hunting saw indexes recover from over 3-1/2 month lows
hit earlier in the session, but sentiment remained subdued due
to uncertainty over a tight U.S. presidential election.
U.S. politics overshadowed the Federal Reserve's November
policy meeting where it kept rates steady as expected and opened
the door a little wider to a rate rise next month.
Asian shares were lower and the S&P 500 suffered its
longest losing streak in five years on Wednesday, in a
reflection of the worsening risk appetite.
Foreign investors have been net sellers in India for eight
consecutive sessions as of Tuesday, including in a special
trading session on Sunday to mark the beginning of the Hindu new
year, unloading a net total of $703.8 million worth of shares
during that period.
"One of the reasons for the volatility is market
participants' expectations from the U.S. elections," said Jay
Shankar, Chief India Economist & Director, Religare Capital
Markets, adding that the Fed's decision and commentary on
Wednesday also weighed on the mood.
The broader NSE index was up 0.23 percent at
8,533.10 as of 0704 GMT, recovering after two consecutive
sessions of falls. The index fell as much as 0.22 percent to its
lowest since July 19 earlier in the session.
The benchmark BSE index was 0.19 percent higher at
27,580.22, after hitting over a 3-1/2 month intraday low in
early trade.
Financials and consumer stocks led the pullback in both the
benchmark indexes.
The NSE Bank index, which fell as much as 1.5
percent on Wednesday, was trading 0.28 percent higher. Canara
Bank, which fell 5.6 percent on Wednesday, gained 1
percent.
But IT shares remained subdued on worries that Republican
candidate Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential
election could hurt the sector.
The Nifty IT index was down 0.17 percent.
(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)