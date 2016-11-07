* NSE, BSE indexes up about 1 pct each
* Financial, healthcare stocks lead gains
* PNB Housing Finance surges on debut
Nov 7 Indian shares rose about 1 percent on
Monday, snapping four sessions of losses, as Democrat Hillary
Clinton's prospects improved in the U.S. presidential race after
federal investigators cleared her in their latest review.
The FBI said on Sunday it stood by its earlier finding that
no criminal charges were warranted against Clinton for using a
private email server for government work.
Asian shares rose on optimism over Clinton's chances just
two days ahead of the election. The MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.8
percent.
Investors had been unnerved by signs of a tightening
presidential race between Clinton and Republican candidate
Donald Trump, whose stance on foreign policy, trade and
immigration are seen as less predictable by financial markets.
"It is basically a sentiment-driven market. Markets are
perceiving that Clinton has now become a stronger candidate than
Trump," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice-president of research
at SMC Global Securities.
The broader NSE index was up 1.05 percent at
8,522.50 by 0551 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was
0.91 percent higher at 27,522.10.
Financial and healthcare stocks were among the biggest
percentage gainers on the NSE index after posting heavy losses
last week.
The Nifty Bank index and the Nifty Pharma index
rose as much as 1.4 percent and 3.3 percent,
respectively, rebounding after four sessions of declines.
ICICI Bank Ltd, which is set to report quarterly
results later in the day, was up 2 percent after falling 2.6
percent last week.
Drugmaker Lupin Ltd climbed as much as 8 percent,
after the company on Friday said the U.S. FDA had cleared its
Goa manufacturing plant for exports.
Shares in PNB Housing Finance Ltd rose as much as
16.5 percent on their market debut after a $450 million initial
public offering.
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)