* NSE index up 0.04 pct, BSE 0.03 pct lower
* Re goes past 68/dlr level, hits near 5-mth low
* Volatility in rupee likely to continue - analyst
By Samantha Kareen Nair
Nov 18 Indian shares were largely flat with a
weaker rupee giving boost to export-oriented sectors such
as pharma and IT, while overall sentiment was dented after U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled an interest rate
hike was imminent.
The rupee fell as low as 68.15 per dollar, its weakest since
June 24, compared with the previous close of 67.82.
The fall came with the dollar vaulting to a 13-1/2-year high
against a basket of major currencies as U.S. bond yields
rose after Yellen said the central bank could raise interest
rates "relatively soon."
Sentiment at home was also hit by the government's move last
week to remove high-value notes, disrupting daily lives of
millions of Indians who live in a cash economy that is estimated
to account for a fifth of the country's $2 trillion gross
domestic product.
"There is a major liquidity issue in the domestic market due
to the banknotes action and the volatility in the rupee because
of rising U.S. bond yields will likely continue for some time,"
said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit BNP Paribas
Financial Securities.
"The 8,000 level for Nifty is very important, but the risk
of it falling below that mark will be there as the market will
continue to remain cautious for a while amid domestic and global
uncertainties."
The broader NSE index was up 0.04 percent at
8,082.7 as of 0615 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index
was 0.03 percent lower at 26,222.18.
Both indexes looked set to post their fourth straight weekly
loss.
The Nifty IT index was in positive territory
after three straight sessions of falls with HCL Technologies
up 1.8 percent.
A local IT sector lobby group cut its growth forecast for
2016-2017, citing local and global factors.
All the stocks of the Nifty pharma index rose
with Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 2.6 percent higher
and Aurobindo Pharma up 2.3 percent.
Meanwhile, the NSE Bank index was 0.32 percent
lower with ICICI Bank declining as much as 1.1 percent
and State Bank of India shedding up to 0.67 percent.
(Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)