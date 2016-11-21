* NSE index down 1.4 pct, BSE 1.26 pct lower
* Financial, auto stocks lead decline
* Govt's demonetisation move weighs on market
By Arnab Paul
Nov 21 Indian shares fell about 1.5 percent on
Monday on continued selling by foreign investors, while
uncertainty lingered about the economic impact of the
government's demonetisation move.
Foreign investors, who have been net buyers of $5.43 billion
of shares this year, offloaded a net $139.57 million on Nov. 17,
taking their selling for this month to $1.33 billion.
The rupee was hovering around its Brexit lows at
68.20 on fears that the strength in the dollar and rising U.S.
bond yields since Donald Trump's election to president could
accelerate fund outflows from emerging markets.
The government's move to withdraw higher-denomination
banknotes is expected to pull down gross domestic product growth
from last year's 7.6 percent by as much as 4.1 percentage
points, while corporate operating profits are tipped to fall by
as much as 40 percent in the current quarter.
"There will be fewer investors carrying long positions into
next month as compared to the previous three months," said R.K.
Gupta, managing director of Taurus Asset Management.
"Traders expect the RBI to cut rates at its next meeting to
accommodate cash circulation in the economy but I have a
different view on that and do not expect the central bank to cut
rates."
"However, the markets are likely to remain volatile over the
next two weeks and it won't be surprising to see the Nifty fall
to 7,700 levels," he added.
The broader NSE index was down 1.40 percent at
7961.40 as of 0555 GMT in choppy trade with the Nifty volatility
index rising 11 percent ahead of the derivatives
expiry on Thursday. The benchmark BSE index was 1.26
percent lower at 25,819.67.
Financial and auto stocks led the decline, accounting for
two-thirds of the NSE index's fall, with State Bank of India
, ICICI Bank and Eicher Motors among
the major laggards.
Among gainers, Bharti Infratel led the way, while
IT stocks such as HCL Technologies and Infosys
were also trading higher.
(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)