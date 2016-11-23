* NSE, BSE indexes up 0.07 pct each
* Positive global cues help boost sentiment
* Rupee falls to weakest level since late Feb
By Arnab Paul
Nov 23 Indian shares rose for a second
consecutive session on Wednesday, led by Larsen & Toubro Ltd
on upbeat quarterly results while positive global cues
helped boost investor sentiment.
Asian stocks bounced to one-week highs after Wall Street saw
a second consecutive record-breaking session on Tuesday.
A positive finish on Wednesday would mark the first
back-to-back gain for Indian stock markets since Prime Minister
Narendra Modi's government withdrew high-value currency notes
from the market on Nov.8 in an effort to crack whip on black
money circulation.
But traders said they still expected sentiment to remain
weak given continued worries about the economic impact from
Modi's action, with volatility expected ahead of the expiry of
derivatives on Thursday.
"The rollover ahead of the expiry is 30 percent as of now,
which is significantly lower than the 50-60 percent levels seen
in the last three months," said Anand James, chief market
strategist, Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Ltd.
"Tuesday's gains aren't enough to start a vertical recovery
in the market as investors have begun looking for an exit
route."
The broader NSE index was up 0.07 percent at
8,007.95 as of 0704 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index
was 0.07 percent higher at 25,980.07.
Engineering firm Larsen & Toubro rose as much as 4.2
percent, making it one of the top three gainers on the NSE
index. L&T reported an 84 percent jump in its second-quarter net
profit at 14.35 billion rupees ($209.69 million), beating
analysts' average expectation of 8.55 billion rupees.
Among other gainers, some exporters rose after the rupee
fell to as low as 68.52 per dollar, the weakest since
late February, tracking a decline in emerging-market currencies.
Pharmaceutical company Cadila Healthcare Ltd
gained as much as 2.7 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services
Ltd was up about 1 percent.
($1 = 68.4329 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)