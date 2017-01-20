BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q4 diluted EPS of $0.99
* Prosperity bancshares- net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 was $153.832 million versus $153.258 million
Jan 20 Indian shares fell 1 percent on Friday to post their first weekly fall in four as Axis Bank slumped after it posted disappointing results, dragging down other lenders.
The broader NSE index closed down 1.02 percent at 8349.35, while the benchmark BSE index ended down 1 percent at 27,034.50.
The NSE index slipped around 0.6 percent for the week, while the BSE dropped 0.7 percent.
Axis Bank ended down 6.83 percent.
For midday report, click here
BANGKOK, Jan 25 Thailand's investment applications nearly tripled in 2016 to $16.6 billion, mainly in the automobile, chemicals and electronics industries, and are expected to rise by 3 percent this year, the investment agency said on Wednesday.
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth INR 2.50 billion