Jan 20 Indian shares fell 1 percent on Friday to post their first weekly fall in four as Axis Bank slumped after it posted disappointing results, dragging down other lenders.

The broader NSE index closed down 1.02 percent at 8349.35, while the benchmark BSE index ended down 1 percent at 27,034.50.

The NSE index slipped around 0.6 percent for the week, while the BSE dropped 0.7 percent.

Axis Bank ended down 6.83 percent.

