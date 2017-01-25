* NSE index up 0.53 pct, BSE 0.47 pct higher
* Banks rally ahead of results
* Bharti Airtel down after Q3 profit fall
By Darshana Sankararaman
Jan 25 Indian shares rose for a third
consecutive session on Wednesday to hit their highest in nearly
2-1/2 months, as financial stocks continued to rally on the back
of quarterly results, while sentiment was aided by optimism
ahead of the federal budget.
Strong earnings from lenders such as HDFC Bank
this week have raised optimism that the impact of India's move
to ban higher-value currency notes could be less than expected.
Still, analysts expect India's annual budget, due on Feb. 1,
to provide incentives to some sectors to help support economic
growth.
"Markets are generally getting excited about results
declared by some finance companies as the numbers have not shown
any major impact of demonetization," said Dipen Shah, senior
vice president, public client group research, Kotak Securities.
The broader NSE index was up 0.53 percent at
8,520.65 by 0603 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was
0.47 percent higher at 27,502.98. Both indexes were trading
around their highest levels since Nov. 10, 2016.
Indian financial markets will be closed on Thursday for a
public holiday.
Financials contributed to a majority of the gains on the NSE
index, led by a 3 percent rise in Housing Development Finance
Corp. Indian Overseas Bank and Bharat
Financial Inclusion Ltd rose as much as 5.71 percent
and 7.82 percent, respectively, after reporting results late on
Tuesday.
Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, IDFC Bank Ltd
and Indian Bank Ltd were up more than 1.50
percent each ahead of quarterly results later in the day.
Biocon Ltd rose as much as 5.21 percent to its
highest since Jan. 12 after posting a 65 percent jump in
third-quarter consolidated profit on Tuesday.
Among decliners, Bharti Airtel Ld fell as much as
3.63 percent after the company on Tuesday reported its lowest
profit in four years.
(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)