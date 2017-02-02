* NSE index down 0.29 pct; BSE 0.19 pct lower
* Most auto stocks down on weak Jan sales
* Market in consolidation phase - analyst
By Darshana Sankararaman
Feb 2 Indian shares fell on Thursday as auto
makers such as Tata Motors slipped on lower vehicle
sales, pausing after a budget with a range of incentives for
companies helped stocks gain nearly 2 percent in the previous
session.
Shares briefly hit their highest since late October,
although they were unable to build on Wednesday's gains after
the government unveiled a budget to help the poor with hikes in
spending and cuts in taxes.
"There is some consolidation after the moves we saw
yesterday. In the longer term, the market remains extremely
positive," said Gaurang Shah, vice president, Geojit BNP
Paribas.
Markets would also remain supported as the impact of a ban
on higher value banknotes eases, analysts said.
The broader NSE index was down 0.29 percent at
8,690.05 by 0609 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index was
0.19 percent lower at 28,088.29.
Both indexes gained about 1.8 percent on Wednesday, their
biggest single-day percentage gain since Nov. 25.
Auto stocks dropped on Thursday after reporting lower
January sales, with the Nifty auto index falling as
much as 1.17 percent.
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd
were down about 2 percent each, among the top
percentage losers on the NSE index.
ITC Ltd rallied as much as 3.8 percent to a record
high after the budget proposed a lower-than-expected increase in
excise duty on some cigarette categories.
Asian shares meanwhile hit four-months highs after the U.S.
Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, without
giving a firm signal on the timing of its next rate move.
(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Biju Dwarakanath)