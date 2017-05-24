* NSE index up 0.3 pct, BSE index 0.4 pct higher
* Tata Motors leads gains
* NSE bank index looks set to snap two days of losses
By Krishna V Kurup
May 24 Indian shares rose on Wednesday with Tata
Motors Ltd leading the gains after the automaker
reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.
However, gains were capped as investor sentiment remained
tepid after India on Tuesday said it attacked Pakistani army
posts in Kashmir, while a slip in Asian shares after a Moody's
downgrade on its sovereign credit rating on China also hurt risk
appetite.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 0.2 percent.
"Sentiment is slightly impacted due to the fall in Asian
shares," said Dipen Shah, senior vice president and head of
private client group research at Kotak Securities.
"Broadly, the Indian market is gaining on optimism from
strong quarterly results, especially from Tata Motors," Shah
added.
The broader NSE index was up 0.3 percent at 9412.6
as of 0611 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index rose 0.40
percent to 30,486.27.
Tata Motors shares climbed as much as 5.1 percent, after the
company reported March-quarter profit that beat analysts'
estimates on Tuesday.
Financial stocks including Housing Development Finance Corp
Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd were among the top
percentage contributors on the NSE index.
Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd rose as much two
percent while Yes Bank gained as much as 2.9 percent.
Shares of Voltas Ltd jumped as much as 10 percent
to a record high, after the air conditioning and engineering
company on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected jump in
quarterly profit.
Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd gained as much as 12.8
percent after the company reported strong quarterly results on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)