* NSE up 0.61 pct, BSE up 0.57 pct
* Infosys leads gains
* Both indexes look set to snap two days of losses
By Krishna V Kurup
May 25 Indian shares rose on Thursday tracking
Asian markets that hit two-year highs after the U.S. Federal
Reserve signalled a more cautious approach to future rate hikes,
but sentiment was subdued ahead of the expiry of monthly
derivative contracts.
The MSCI broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
rose 1.06 percent to its highest since June 2015
Traders are waiting for cues from the rollover of monthly
derivatives contracts after indexes hit a series of record highs
this month.
"Markets are essentially moving higher on global cues," said
RK Gupta, managing director at Taurus Asset Management, adding
that "a small volatility may be expected due to the F&O expiry
today."
The broader NSE index was up 0.61 percent at
9,417.90 as of 0554 GMT, while the benchmark BSE index
rose 0.57 percent at 30,474.53.
Infosys Ltd rose as much as two percent after the
IT services exporter on Wednesday touted its strategy to hire
and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years.
Among losers, pharma company Lupin Ltd slumped to
a near three-year low after it posted a 49 percent fall in
March-quarter consolidated net profit, missing analysts'
estimates.
Dish TV India Ltd fell as much as 11.5 pct as it
swung to a consolidated quarterly loss of 283.3 million rupees
due to a fall in subscription revenue.
(Reporting by Krishna V Kurup in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas
Mohan)