March 16 Indian shares clawed back losses to
close higher on Wednesday, led by gains in beaten-down
healthcare stocks such as Lupin and as a rise in crude
oil prices propped up global markets.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.53 percent to end at
24,682.48, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.51
percent at 7,498.75.
The NSE had earlier fallen as much as 0.7 percent, as
investors grew apprehensive ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day policy meeting starting Wednesday.
Healthcare stocks such as Cipla gained 1.1 percent
after falling as much as 2.3 percent on Tuesday, while Lupin
shares rose 1.6 percent after shedding nearly 5 percent a day
earlier.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)