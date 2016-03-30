South Africa's Discovery appoints new CFO
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Insurance group Discovery has hired Deon Marius Viljoen as its new group chief financial officer from financial services group Alexander Forbes , the company said on Friday.
March 30 Indian shares jumped 1.8 percent on Wednesday and posted their biggest single-day percentage rise in about a month, tracking gains throughout Asia after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen called for caution when raising U.S. interest rates.
The broader NSE index rose 1.82 percent to end at 7,735.20, marking its biggest single-day percentage gain since March 2. It had earlier gained as much as 1.9 percent.
The benchmark BSE index jumped 1.76 percent to close at 25,338.58. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 3 Insurance group Discovery has hired Deon Marius Viljoen as its new group chief financial officer from financial services group Alexander Forbes , the company said on Friday.
Feb 3 Outgoing Chairman of Spain's Banco Popular Angel Ron:
* Said on Thursday that four shareholders, representing 0.0121 percent of its share capital, brought a lawsuit to contest the sale of a 2 percent stake in Banco de Fomento Angola SA (BFA) to Unitel SA