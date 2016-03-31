March 31 Indian shares ended unchanged on
Thursday after a volatile session due to the expiry of monthly
derivative contracts, but indexes still posted their best
monthly gain in more than four years boosted by big overseas
inflows.
The broader NSE index rose 0.04 percent to end at
7,738.40, after falling as much as 0.4 percent earlier. The
index surged 10.75 percent in March, its best monthly gain since
January 2012.
The benchmark BSE index gained 0.01 percent to
close at 25,341.86, after gaining 10.2 percent this month.
For the midday report, see
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)