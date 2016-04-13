April 13 Indian shares rose nearly 2 percent on Wednesday to their highest level in more than three months as easing inflation and forecasts of above-average monsoon rains sparked hopes of better economic growth and more rate cuts by the central bank.

The benchmark BSE index jumped 1.91 percent to close at 25,626.75, after hitting its highest level since Jan. 5 earlier in the session.

The broader NSE index rose 1.84 percent to end at 7,850.45. The index touched its highest level since Jan. 4 earlier in the session.

Indian stock markets will be closed on Thursday and Friday for public holidays.

(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)