April 18 Indian shares rose for a fourth consecutive session on Monday as investors cheered software services firm Infosys' upbeat revenue forecast and its third successive estimate-beating earnings on new client wins.

The broader NSE index rose 0.82 percent to end at 7,914.70. The index rose nearly 4 percent over the past three sessions.

The benchmark BSE index gained 0.74 percent to close at 25,816.36.

Indian stock markets will remain closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

