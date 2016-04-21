Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 21 India's benchmark BSE index edged up on Thursday, enough to lodge a sixth consecutive session of gains, as lenders rallied on a report that the central bank has trimmed the list of companies that needed bad loan provisioning.
The BSE index rose 0.14 percent to close at 25,880.38. However, the broader NSE index ended down 0.03 percent at 7,912.05.
Banking stocks were among the leading gainers, with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank jumping 3.8 percent and 6.3 percent respectively.
For the midday report, see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)