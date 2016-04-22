Australia shares end lower on falling materials, energy; NZ down for a second
April 13 Australian shares ended the last session of the week lower, as materials and energy stocks fell because concerns about rising inventories and a possible glut.
April 22 Indian shares edged down on Friday, a day after hitting their highest levels this year, as investors booked profits in recent outperformers, but indexes still posted a near 1 percent weekly gain on the back of strong overseas flows.
The broader NSE index fell 0.16 percent to 7,899.30, posting a 0.6 percent gain for the week after hitting its highest since Dec. 2 on Thursday.
The benchmark BSE index ended down 0.16 percent at 25,838.14, posting a weekly gain of 0.8 percent.
DUBAI, April 13 Bank Muscat, Oman's largest lender, posted a 1.1 percent increase in first-quarter net profit on Thursday as net interest income and income from Islamic financing rose.