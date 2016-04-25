April 25 India's benchmark BSE index fell for a second consecutive session on Monday as worries about increased capex hit heavyweight Reliance Industries, while Cairn India was hit after posting a quarterly loss.

The broader NSE index fell 0.56 percent to close at 7,855.05, while the benchmark BSE index ended down 0.62 percent at 25,678.93.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)