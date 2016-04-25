BRIEF-Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development to sell entire 70 pct stake in Shaanxi-based real estate firm
April 14 Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
April 25 India's benchmark BSE index fell for a second consecutive session on Monday as worries about increased capex hit heavyweight Reliance Industries, while Cairn India was hit after posting a quarterly loss.
The broader NSE index fell 0.56 percent to close at 7,855.05, while the benchmark BSE index ended down 0.62 percent at 25,678.93.
TAIPEI, April 14 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday, weighed by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) after it reported less-than-expected earnings for the first quarter.