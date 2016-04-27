April 27 Indian shares edged higher to post a second session of gains on Wednesday, led by Oil and Natural Gas Corp after crude oil rallied to 2016 highs, but gains were limited ahead of U.S. and Japanese central bank policy decisions.

The broader NSE index rose 0.22 percent to close at 7,979.90, while the benchmark BSE index ended 0.22 percent higher at 26,064.12.

ONGC jumped 3.5 percent while Oil India rose 2.8 percent on the back of strong gains in crude oil prices, led by falling output and a weaker dollar.

