April 29 Indian shares closed unchanged after a volatile trading session on Friday as gains in energy stocks, following a recovery in crude prices, were offset by disappointing quarterly results from ICICI Bank Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd.

The broader NSE index edged up 0.03 percent to close at 7,849.80, but still down 0.7 percent for the week, snapping a two-week winning streak.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.01 percent higher at 25,606.62.

Oil refiners Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 1.6 percent and Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd was up 0.18 percent as oil prices edged to new 2016 highs.

ICICI Bank and HCL Technologies shed 1.3 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.

For the midday report, see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)