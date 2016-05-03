May 3 Indian shares surrendered earlier gains and closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, tracking subdued regional stock markets as weak China factory data rekindled global growth worries.

The broader NSE index fell 0.75 percent to 7,747.00, after rising as much as 1 percent earlier in the session.

The benchmark BSE index dropped 0.81 percent to 25,229.70.

