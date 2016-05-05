CORRECTED-Gold demand up 2 pct in 2016 as investment offsets lower jewellery buying-WGC

(Corrects jewellery demand figure in table) * Global gold demand edges up to 4,309 T in 2016 * Physical gold funds see biggest inflows since 2009 * Jewellery, coin and bar demand down 9 pct * Central banks buy a third less gold By Jan Harvey LONDON, Feb 3 A bounce in investment to a four-year high drove a modest gain in gold demand last year, data from the World Gold Council showed on Friday, even as use of the metal in jewellery slid to its lowest since 2