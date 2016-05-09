BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
May 9 Indian shares rose nearly 2 percent on Monday, posting their biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly four weeks, as a recent string of positive corporate results raised tentative hopes about an improving domestic economy.
Sentiment was also boosted after a weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report on Friday left some economists anticipating only one interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this year.
The broader NSE index rose 1.71 percent to 7,866.05, while the benchmark BSE index ended 1.82 percent higher at 25,688.86.
Both indexes posted their biggest single-day percentage gains since April 13.
For the midday report, see (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
