May 10 Indian shares bounced back from earlier
losses to close higher on Tuesday, posting their second
consecutive session of gains, as a rebound in crude oil prices
and global stocks continued to favour riskier assets.
The broader NSE index ended 0.28 percent higher at
7,887.80, after falling as much as 0.36 percent earlier in the
session.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.33 percent higher
at 25,772.53. It fell as much as 0.29 percent earlier in the
session.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)