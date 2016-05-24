May 24 Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday,
posting their first gain in five sessions after well-received
corporate results, including from Tata Power, offset
worries the U.S. Federal Reserve would increase rates as early
as June.
The broader NSE index rose 0.23 percent to close at
7,748.85, after falling as much as 0.2 percent earlier in the
session. The index has lost 2 percent over the previous four
sessions.
The benchmark BSE index ended up 0.3 percent at
25,305.47.
Tata Power rose 1.5 percent after its fourth-quarter
consolidated net profit doubled to 3.6 billion rupees ($53.24
million), beating analysts' estimates.
