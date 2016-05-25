May 25 Indian shares jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday to post their best gain in nearly three months, as companies with big rural sales rose after a private weather forecaster predicted more monsoon rains than initially estimated.

The broader NSE index ended 2.40 percent higher at 7,934.90, while the benchmark BSE index rose 2.28 percent to close at 25,881.17.

Both the indexes posted their best percentage gain since March 1.

Hindustan Unilever rose 2 percent, while two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp was up 1 percent, following the monsoon forecast from Skymet.

