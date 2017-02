MUMBAI Aug 8 Indian shares fell 2.5 percent early on Monday, taking cues from sharply weaker Asian peers after a U.S. rating downgrade added to global economic concerns.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 2.54 percent at 16,866.24 points, with all of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index fell 2.48 percent to 5,082 points. (Reporting by Neha Singh)