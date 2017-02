MUMBAI Aug 17 Indian shares rose 0.8 percent in early trade on Wednesday on bargain hunting by institutional investors after a three-day slide, but the overall mood was cautious amid lingering worries about the health of the global economy.

Shares in Tata Motors fell as much as 2.7 percent to 779.85 rupees after the company said its global vehicle sales in July fell 6 percent from a year ago to 85,392.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.8 percent at 16,864.35 points, with 25 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.7 percent at 5,072.55 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Malini Menon)