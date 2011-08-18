China stocks rise as infrastructure sector rallies; HK gains
SHANGHAI, Feb 10 China stocks edged higher on Friday morning, on track for their best week in 2-1/2-months, with infrastructure stocks hitting 10-week highs on a big policy boost.
MUMBAI Aug 18 Indian shares turned negative after rising as much as 0.5 percent in early trade on Thursday, led by losses in Infosys and ICICI Bank , and tracking weak Asian peers.
At 9:19 a.m. (0349 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.1 percent at 16,825.85 points, with 16 of its components falling.
The broader 50-share NSE index was also down 0.1 percent at 5,053.25 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Malini Menon)
By Christina Martin Feb 10 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Friday, mirroring gains in Asian shares and on Wall Street overnight after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would unveil a major tax reform that would include tax cuts for businesses and individuals. Asian shares rallied to an 18-month peak on upbeat Chinese trade data and strong gains on Wall Street, while the three main U.S. market indexes surged to new record highs after Trump promised a "phenomenal"
SYDNEY, Feb 10 Pacific Management Investment Co (Pimco), one of the world's largest bond funds, believes corn prices will outperform soybeans and is cautious about aluminium markets.