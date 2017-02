MUMBAI Aug 19 Indian shares fell as much as 1.8 percent in early trade on Friday, as global equities tumbled on growing fears that the U.S. economy was sliding into recession and that some European lenders faced short-term funding strains.

At 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 1.5 percent at 16,215.60 points, with all but four of its components in the negative territory.

The broader 50-share NSE index was trading down 1.6 percent at 4,867.05 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; editing by Malini Menon)