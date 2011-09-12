NEW DELHI, Sept 12 Indian shares fell as much as 1.7 percent in early trade on Monday on growing worries about the European sovereign debt crisis, with Infosys Ltd and Reliance Industries leading the losses.

Shares in Tata Motors fell 4.4 percent after the company said late on Friday its group Chief Executive Officer Carl-Peter Forster had resigned with immediate effect, only 18 months after joining the company.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 1.6 percent at 16,597.27 points, with all but one of its components declining.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 1.59 percent at 4,979.70. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)