MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian shares rose 1 percent in early trade on Tuesday, helped by gains in Asian markets on easing concerns about Europe's deepening debt woes after a report that Italy could get financial support from China.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 1 percent at 16,665.69 points, with all but one of its components gaining.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.9 percent at 4,992.70. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)