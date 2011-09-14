MUMBAI, Sept 14 Indian shares opened up 0.3 percent and then turned negative on Wednesday, ahead of inflation data and tracking subdued Asian markets as investors await signs of progress on resolving the euro zone debt crisis.

The August inflation data will be released around 0630 GMT, which should provide cues on the central bank's scheduled rate decision on Friday.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.2 percent at 16,450.10 points, with 18 of its components losing, after having risen to a high of 16,529.69 in the opening deals.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.1 percent at 4,938. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)