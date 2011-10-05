NEW DELHI Oct 5 Indian shares rose 1 percent in early trade on Wednesday, led by gains in software services bellwether Infosys and beaten-down engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro .

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.97 percent at 16,018.04 points, with all but two of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.89 percent at 4,814.50 points. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)