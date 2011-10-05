Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW DELHI Oct 5 Indian shares rose 1 percent in early trade on Wednesday, led by gains in software services bellwether Infosys and beaten-down engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro .
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.97 percent at 16,018.04 points, with all but two of its components rising.
The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.89 percent at 4,814.50 points. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.