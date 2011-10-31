MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian shares fell 0.3 percent in
early trade on Monday as investors turned cautious after four
straight sessions of gains and weak sentiment in other Asian
markets.
Shares in Maruti Suzuki were down 4.1 percent
after the country's top carmaker reported a more than halving of
its quarterly net profit, wider than industry estimates.
Shares in Wipro Ltd , India's No. 3 software
services exporter, rose 2.2 percent after it beat street
estimates with a 1 percent rise in quarterly profit, and
forecast a 2 to 4.1 percent on quarter rise in its information
technology services revenue this quarter.
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was down 0.26 percent at 17,757.75 points with l9 its
components trading lower.
The 50-share NSE index was trading down 0.48 percent
at 5,334.15 points.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)