MUMBAI Oct 31 Indian shares fell 0.3 percent in early trade on Monday as investors turned cautious after four straight sessions of gains and weak sentiment in other Asian markets.

Shares in Maruti Suzuki were down 4.1 percent after the country's top carmaker reported a more than halving of its quarterly net profit, wider than industry estimates.

Shares in Wipro Ltd , India's No. 3 software services exporter, rose 2.2 percent after it beat street estimates with a 1 percent rise in quarterly profit, and forecast a 2 to 4.1 percent on quarter rise in its information technology services revenue this quarter.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.26 percent at 17,757.75 points with l9 its components trading lower.

The 50-share NSE index was trading down 0.48 percent at 5,334.15 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)