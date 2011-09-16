MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian shares rose 1 percent early on Friday, tracking firm Asian markets that were boosted by a relatively stable euro, and ahead of the central bank's policy.

State-run explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp rose 6 percent after a source told Reuters its proposed share sale, valued at $2.5 billion has been deferred due to bad market conditions.

State-run oil firms Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd , Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Indian Oil Corp were up between 2-3 percent, after announcing a petrol price increase of nearly 5 percent from Friday.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.88 percent at 17,020.90 points, after rising more than 1 percent, with 22 of its components rising.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.7 percent at 5,110.15 points. (Reporting by Aniruddha Basu)