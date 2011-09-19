Bahrain's Investcorp H1 net income falls 30 pct
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp posted a 30 percent decrease in first-half net profit on Thursday.
MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian shares slid as much as 0.7 percent early on Monday, tracking weak Asian markets on worries over the euro zone debt crisis.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.58 percent at 16,833.74 points, with all but three of its components falling.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.69 percent at 5,049.55.
GVK Power & Infrastructure rose 6 percent after it agreed to pay $1.26 billion for some assets of Australia's Hancock Group. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre)
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based alternative investment fund Investcorp posted a 30 percent decrease in first-half net profit on Thursday.
* Says to consider proposal for raising further equity shares on preferential allotment basis and seek shareholders’ approval for same Source text: http://bit.ly/2kK9sYk Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 9 Toshiba Corp has received an offer as high as 400 billion yen ($3.6 billion) for a 19.9 percent stake in its flash memory business, with other bids as low as 200 billion yen, a person directly involved in the deal told Reuters.