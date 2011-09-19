MUMBAI, Sept 19 Indian shares slid as much as 0.7 percent early on Monday, tracking weak Asian markets on worries over the euro zone debt crisis.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.58 percent at 16,833.74 points, with all but three of its components falling.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.69 percent at 5,049.55.

GVK Power & Infrastructure rose 6 percent after it agreed to pay $1.26 billion for some assets of Australia's Hancock Group. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre)