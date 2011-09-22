MUMBAI, Sept 22 Indian shares fell 1.5 percent early on Thursday, mirroring their global peers that fell after the Federal Reserve warned the United States faced a grim economic outlook.

Software exporters and lenders led the losses.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 1.49 percent at 16,806.55 points, with 29 of its components in the red.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 1.61 percent at 5,050.15 points. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)