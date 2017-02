MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian shares fell 0.5 percent in early trade on Monday, after opening higher, in line with weak Asian markets as global investors turned cautious over reports of European leaders working on new ways to limit the fallout from the euro zone debt crisis.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.4 percent at 16,095.96, with 22 of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index fell 0.4 percent to 4,850.15. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)