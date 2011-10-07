NEW DELHI Oct 7 Indian shares rose more than 3 percent in early trade on Friday, rebounding from a four-day slide, after euro zone plans to shore up struggling banks eased concerns about Europe's debt crisis and helped revive risk appetite.

Software services major Infosys and ICICI Bank led the gains in the main 30-share BSE index that was up 3.22 percent at 16,300.32 at 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), with all its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index gained 3.20 percent to 4,903.10. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)