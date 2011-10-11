MUMBAI Oct 11 Indian shares rose 1 percent in early trade on Tuesday, led by Reliance Industries and financials including HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank , as investors picked up battered heavyweight stocks ahead of the quarterly earnings season.

The main 30-share BSE index was up 0.98 percent at 16,718.70 points at 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), with all but two of its components in the positive territory.

The 50-share NSE index was trading up 0.95 percent at 5,027 points. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)