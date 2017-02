MUMBAI Oct 12 Indian shares rose 0.8 percent in early trade on Wednesday, lead by software services giant Infosys , after the industry bellwether reported a rise in profit roughly in line with market expectations to kick off India's quarterly earnings season.

Infosys was up as much as 4.9 percent in early trade.

The main 30-share BSE index was up 0.8 percent at 16,673 points at 9:16 a.m. (0346 GMT), with all but six of its components in the positive territory.

The 50-share NSE index was trading up 0.8 percent at 5,015 points. (Reporting by Henry Foy)