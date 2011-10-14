NEW DELHI Oct 14 Indian shares fell 0.3 percent early on Friday ahead of monthly inflation data due around noon (0630 GMT), with financials leading the losses.

The main 30-share BSE index was down 0.25 percent at 16,841.03 points at 9:15 a.m. (0345 GMT), with 21 of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index was trading down 0.24 percent at 5,065.90 points. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)