MUMBAI, Nov 15 Indian shares fell 0.3 percent in early trade on Tuesday as investors sentiment took a beating over worries about weak corporate earnings and continuing high inflation hurting growth prospects in Asia's third-largest economy.

Tata Motors fell more than 2 percent after the largest Indian vehicles maker lagged market estimates with a 16 percent fall in September quarter net profit late on Monday.

Shares in Kingfisher Airlines, whose net loss doubled in the September quarter, fell as much as 4.2 percent.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was down 0.27 percent at 17,077.30 points, with 21 of its components trading lower.

The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.3 percent at 5,131.50 points. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)