MUMBAI, Nov 15 Indian shares fell 0.3
percent in early trade on Tuesday as investors sentiment took a
beating over worries about weak corporate earnings and
continuing high inflation hurting growth prospects in Asia's
third-largest economy.
Tata Motors fell more than 2 percent after the
largest Indian vehicles maker lagged market estimates with a 16
percent fall in September quarter net profit late on Monday.
Shares in Kingfisher Airlines, whose net loss
doubled in the September quarter, fell as much as
4.2 percent.
At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was
down 0.27 percent at 17,077.30 points, with 21 of its components
trading lower.
The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.3 percent
at 5,131.50 points.
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)