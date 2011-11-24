NEW DELHI Nov 24 Indian shares quickly
gave up gains after opening higher on Thursday as investors
remain concerned over high inflation, slowing growth and a
faltering local currency.
Shares in Tata Steel and Tata Motors
fell after the salt-to-software Tata conglomerate announced a
successor to Chairman Ratan Tata.
Cyrus Mistry, whose father is the biggest shareholder in the
Tata Sons holding company, was named deputy chairman of Tata
Sons and will succeed Ratan Tata when he retires in December
2012.
At 9:23 a.m. (0353 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was down 0.12 percent at 15,680.89, with half of its
components in the red. The index had hit a two-year low in the
previsous session.
The 50-share NSE index fell 0.07 percent to
4,703.05.
Tata Steel fell more than 1 percent and Tata Motors was down
0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit
Gangadharan)