MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian shares fell as much as 0.9 percent in early trade on Friday as weak global cues chipped away investor confidence, even though retailers rallied a day after the government moved to liberalise foreign investment in the sector.

Retail chain operators Pantaloon Retail (India), Trent and Shoppers Stop rose more than 10 percent each after the federal government threw open gates for foreign investment in multi-brand retail.

At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 121 points at 15,780.4, with 25 of its components in the red.

The 50-share NSE index fell 0.75 percent to 4,722 points. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)