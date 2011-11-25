MUMBAI Nov 25 Indian shares fell as much
as 0.9 percent in early trade on Friday as weak global cues
chipped away investor confidence, even though retailers rallied
a day after the government moved to liberalise foreign
investment in the sector.
Retail chain operators Pantaloon Retail (India),
Trent and Shoppers Stop rose more than 10
percent each after the federal government threw open gates for
foreign investment in multi-brand retail.
At 9:18 a.m. (0348 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index
was down 121 points at 15,780.4, with 25 of its
components in the red.
The 50-share NSE index fell 0.75 percent to 4,722
points.
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)