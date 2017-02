NEW DELHI Dec 7 Indian shares rose 0.2 percent early on Wednesday led by State Bank of India and HDFC Bank, but investors were cautious as they awaited a meeting of political parties to break a logjam in parliament.

At 9:27 a.m. (0347 GMT), the 30-share BSE index was up 0.19 percent at 16,836.77 points, after dipping into negative territory. One third of its components were in the red.

Top telecom operator Bharti Airtel was down.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.35 percent at 5,056.90. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky)