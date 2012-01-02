MUMBAI, Jan 2 Indian shares opened higher in new year trading on Monday but turned choppy as concerns about the global economy kept investors wary despite a government decision to allow foreign investors to directly buy stocks.

At 9:23 a.m. (0353 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was up 0.2 percent at 15,495.47, with 18 of its components rising. It briefly turned negative.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.2 percent at 4,634.05. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)